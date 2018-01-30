Barnes says council exclusion is hurting his health

MOTION DISMISSED: Councillor Greg Barnes excused himself from today's meeting after his motion to look into "cherry-picking” of councillors who attend meetings with developers was shut down by Mayor Jack Dempsey.

That's what Councillor Greg Barnes said after lasting just 10 minutes in the first Bundaberg Regional Council meeting of the year.

Cr Barnes excused himself from today's meeting after his motion to look into what he called "cherry-picking" at the pre-lodgement meetings was shut down by Mayor Jack Dempsey, and not seconded by any other councillor.

Cr Dempsey cut the Division 5 councillor off before he could finished his sentence, saying the motion should not be debated unless it was seconded and considered the motion as "lapsed".

After his motion failed, Cr Barnes ripped his paperwork up as he returned to his seat.

He then left the meeting minutes after, saying he was ill.

Cr Barnes' motion was for the council to review its policy and conduct at pre-lodgement meetings with developers.

He said he was concerned divisional and portfolio councillors were being left out of the meetings at the request of the developers.

Cr Barnes wanted to take away the right for developers to block councillors from attending the meetings and representing ratepayers.

He said he regretted having to do so but felt there was no other options left.

The motion came after Cr Barnes claims he was blocked from attending meetings about crucial developments in his division.

"Another councillor was invited," Cr Barnes said after today's meeting.

"When I found this out I spat the dummy.

"It should not be allowed for a developer to cherry-pick who they want to be there."

Cr Barnes claimed Cr Dempsey was ready to quash the motion early to stop public debate.

"He had it all written down and knew exactly what to say," Cr Barnes said.

"This raises some serious questions.

"I'm devastated and it's really affecting my health."

When asked if he believed he was being targeted or bullied, Cr Barnes said he was not able to comment.

But, he said, the stress from the entire situation had started to impact his life.

"I have an appointment with my cardiologist this afternoon," he said.

"I really have deep concerns about this.

"I thought we had an open and accountable council."

Cr Dempsey seemed concerned for Cr Barnes and asked for someone to check on him after he left the meeting.

He told the NewsMail after the meeting that every year a policy and procedure review was done and he had a feeling the topic would be raised during that time.