Barnes maintains he is innocent after tribunal findings

Councillor Greg Barnes maintains that he is innocent of misconduct as found by a Councillor Conduct Tribunal

COUNCILLOR Greg Barnes has been found to have engaged in misconduct by the Office of the Independent Assessor in a Councillor Conduct Tribunal, but the councillor is maintaining his innocence.

The tribunal heard that Cr Barnes disclosed confidential financial figures over Facebook following a Bundaberg Regional Council discussion relating to a plan to re-tender a project to upgrade the Kalkie Water Treatment Plant.

The original budget for the project was $8 million but, in January 2019, a council officer advised Cr Barnes the budget could increase to about $12 million although the exact figure was not yet known, a figure the OIA said Cr Barnes revealed over social media the same day.

The tribunal found that given Cr Barnes’ lengthy experience in local government, he should have reasonably known that the revised figure was confidential.

It also referred to a procurement manual for staff, which stated that most procurement transactions should be treated as commercial-in-confidence.

The tribunal found that Cr Barne’s disclosure could have resulted in a financial detriment to the council and had the potential to jeopardise council’s position in relation to future tenders.

Cr Barnes was ordered to publicly admit he engaged in misconduct and attend either training or counselling at his own expense to help prevent further misconduct.

But in a statement on his website, he maintained that the allegation was false and was now the subject of an appeal.

“I’m disappointed that the OIA has released this decision in the midst of the Local Government Elections knowing full well that it could impact my reputation,” Cr Barnes wrote.

“I’m further disappointed that the OIA has released this information within the statutory appeal period.

“I can advise that an appeal against the decision was in fact lodged on Monday 16 March 2020 which means that the legal process has not been concluded.

“Significantly, the OIA has since released a further statement in which it admits that, in its initial statement, it falsely asserted that I was present at a confidential briefing meeting in December 2018.

“This is not only untrue but is a fact which is crucial to the evidence subject of the appeal.”

A correction issued by the OIA confirms the tribunal did not hear that Cr Barnes was present at a confidential briefing, only that the meeting was held.

Cr Barnes said he was confident that the evidence provided in his appeal to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal would provide irrefutable proof of his innocence.

“The community would be aware of my commitment to transparency, consultation and interaction,” he said.

“To that end, I can advise that the information provided by me to a concerned local resident in the Facebook post was first sanctioned by a senior Council officer prior to it being uploaded.

“It is timely for me to now advise constituents that since early 2018, at a time when the controversial nine storey Esplanade Jewel proposal was a hot topic, I have been the target of some 25 formal complaints including some of which were made before the establishment of the OIA.

“All but one have been dismissed with one under review.”

He described the allegations as “ridiculous”, having not only impacted his extended family, but wasted time for involved parties at ratepayer’s expense.

“We ask that voters who have trusted and supported me over the past twenty years, recognise my proven honesty, integrity and devotion to my role and continue to support me into this next term of Council,” he said.