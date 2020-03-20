Barnes cleared of Jewel vote accusation

In the council meeting in September, 2018, Bundaberg Regional Council voters determined Greg Barnes had a conflict of interest relating to the Bargara development and was asked to leave the room. Cr Barnes said that the Mayor also had a conflict.

BARGARA councillor Greg Barnes has been cleared of misconduct for publicly accusing the Mayor of having a close relationship with Jewel developer Sheng Wei.

The Office of the Independent Assessor had also cleared Mayor Jack Dempsey in its investigation, as he had no conflict of interest regarding the Bargara high-rise application.

The OIA received a complaint that Cr Barnes misused council information and misled the council at a meeting in September, 2018.

He raised concerns in the council meeting using an unsigned draft letter in which Cr Dempsey was alleged to have referred to Mr Wei as “good friends”.

“It was alleged that seven months after receiving the updated document, the councillor produced a form of the letter that he knew was not the final version at an ordinary council meeting,” the OIA stated.

“The tribunal found that the councillor had not engaged in misconduct as he was complying with a positive duty placed on councillors under the Local Government Act to report a belief or suspicion about another councillor’s conflict of interest, as the draft letter had indicated some form of relationship between the mayor and the developer and that this could be said to raise a suspicion.

“The tribunal also dismissed a second misconduct allegation against the same councillor over claims he misused information acquired through his role to facilitate the purchase of equipment by a company in which he held shares.”

The accusation involved the announced demolition of Coral Cove Wastewater Treatment Plant on May 18, 2018.

Cr Barnes contacted a company he was a shareholder in that day, which bought equipment from the demolition site 19 days later.

“In dismissing the allegation, the tribunal noted the demolition was announced on the council’s website on the same day the councillor received the email newsletter, and it was possible for any member of the public to have made inquiries about the project,” the OIA stated.

But the OIA had found Cr Barnes to have engaged in misconduct for releasing confidential information on Facebook, regarding Kalkie Water Treatment Plant upgrades.