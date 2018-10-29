Barnes bringing weekly meetings back to Bargara

NEW LOCATION: Councillor Greg Barnes will now be available to speak with residents at Bargara Bakery.

NEW LOCATION: Councillor Greg Barnes will now be available to speak with residents at Bargara Bakery. Max Fleet BUN071014BAS1

BARGARA divisional councillor Greg Barnes is bringing his weekly meeting with residents back.

In a post on Facebook, Cr Barnes announced he would be at the Bargara bakery every Saturday morning starting this weekend for anybody that wanted a moment of his time.

"With the greatest thanks to John and Yvonne Kuhn at the Bargara Bakery (between Aldi, Bargara Meats and the 'new' Woolies entrance), I'm pleased to advise that I will be available to meet and greet members of the community or our visitors, each Saturday morning between 9:00am and 12:00pm commencing this Saturday 3rd November,” the post on Sunday night said.

"I'll be seated outside the bakery enjoying a cup or two of coffee and will be happy to have a chat or conduct any JP services that may be required.”

Cr Barnes said he had received overwhelming support from locals supporting the meetings but said the new form of community engagement would have a far more casual feel to it.

"This will just be me sitting at the bakery for a coffee for three hours and anybody that might like to join me in the casual location is more than welcome,” he said.

"It's not formal, we won't be sitting across a table, it's just an ideal forum to enjoy a cup of coffee.”

The councillor said he was still on light duties following a health scare this month but had been taking calls from residents in the weeks after he stopped his weekly community consultation sessions.

Cr Barnes began running the sessions at Bargara Central, in the forecourt area outside Woolworths, in 2014 but was earlier this month asked by Stockwell, which owns the shopping centre, to stop due to "political association”.

"If you have anything to discuss, please drop by,” the post read.

"My sincere thanks to John and Yvonne and also to the many other businesses which have offered me space within their premises over the past couple of weeks.

"The sense of community spirit in our township never fails to amaze me and is something to be treasured!”