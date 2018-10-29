Barnes bringing community desk back to Bargara

NEW LOCATION: Councillor Greg Barnes will now run his Community Consultation Desk at Bargara Bakery.

NEW LOCATION: Councillor Greg Barnes will now run his Community Consultation Desk at Bargara Bakery. Max Fleet BUN071014BAS1

BARGARA divisional councillor Greg Barnes is bringing his weekly meet and greet sessions back.

In a post on Facebook overnight, Cr Barnes announced his Community Consultation Desk would now be at the Bargara bakery every Saturday morning starting this weekend..

"With the greatest thanks to John and Yvonne Kuhn at the Bargara Bakery (between Aldi, Bargara Meats and the 'new' Wollies entrance), I'm pleased to advise that I will be available to meet and greet members of the community or our visitors, each Saturday morning between 9:00am and 12:00pm commencing this Saturday 3rd November,” the post said.

"I'll be seated outside the bakery enjoying a cup or two of coffee and will be happy to have a chat or conduct any JP services that may be required.

"If you have anything to discuss, please drop by and perhaps indulge in a coffee or breakfast at the bakery.

"My sincere thanks to John and Yvonne and also to the many other businesses which have offered me space within their premises over the past couple of weeks.

"The sense of community spirit in our township never fails to amaze me and is something to be treasured!”

Cr Barnes began running his Community Consultation Desk at Bargara Central, in the forecourt area outside Woolworths, in 2014 but was earlier this month asked by Stockwell, which owns the shopping centre, to stop due to "political association”.