Barnaby’s odd interview: I used to be a bouncer

FORMER deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and Kyle Sandilands have buried the hatchet after a very public spat three years ago, after Joyce appeared on KIIS FM this morning to talk up his new book.

Joyce was seen leaving the radio station's Macquarie Park studios just after 7am - an hour before the interview went to air.

Sandilands blasted Joyce on air in 2015, calling him a "wanker" and "just a gerbil of a thing" after the politician demanded Johnny Depp's dogs, Pistol and Boo, "bugger off back to the United States" after it was revealed the animals had dodged Australian quarantine on a private jet.

Barnaby Joyce leaves KIIS FM an hour after his interview had aired. Picture: John Grainger

But the interview struck a more conciliatory tone this morning, with Sandilands saying they had much in common including both having younger girlfriends.

Co-host Jackie O asked what Joyce would have done if he had ran into Sandilands in the months after the infamous 2015 interview.

"I was a bouncer for two years," Joyce said.

Barnaby Joyce on KIIS FM this morning.

Sandilands spoke of his surprise after Joyce was later chosen as deputy prime minister after Nationals Party leader Warren Truss announced his retirement in February, 2016.

"A shiver went through my body, I thought, I'm finished," he said.

"Was there any part of you that was going to seek revenge behind the scenes - even a thought of it?"

"I thought I'll bump into this bugger somewhere and I'll say G'day," Joyce replied.

In his new book, Weatherboard and Iron, Joyce opens up about his battle with depression and admits he pursued women for years in Canberra before having a baby boy with his media adviser and now partner Vikki Campion.

Barnaby Joyce shows off his book. Picture: John Grainger

Barnaby Joyce has done the media rounds this morning starting at KIIS FM. Picture: John Grainger

Joyce also spoke over the phone to 2GB's Alan Jones in an interview just before 8am, saying he now felt like an outsider in a "boarding school".

"How far on the outside are you now?" Jones asked, to which Joyce replied "pretty much on the outside".

"You've got to remember, if you become part of that boarding school, then you will just try and make that your life and you'll try to get ahead in that boarding school called Parliament House," Joyce continued.

Barnaby Joyce with his ex-wife Natalie and daughter in 2016.

"Big white building on the top of a hill. It's a boarding school because you all travel down there, they ring the bells you go here, the ring the bells you go there, you all eat your dinner together … it's a boarding school environment."

Joyce writes in the book how he wanted to die after the affair ruined his marriage and career.

"When you stop thinking about how sad it will be when you have gone, to thinking, I have hurt so many that I want to go without anybody knowing," he writes in the book, excerpts of which were published in Fairfax Media earlier this week.

"Winston Churchill had his black dog. Mine was a half-crazed cattle dog, biting everything that came near the yard."

Lifeline 13 11 14