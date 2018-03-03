Barnaby meant to be in Bundy today

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was supposed to be in Bundaberg today to unveil Bert Hinkler's restored Armstrong Siddeley.

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was supposed to be in Bundaberg today to unveil Bert Hinkler's restored Armstrong Siddeley. MICK TSIKAS

DID you know Barnaby Joyce was supposed to be in Bundaberg today?

The former deputy prime minister was meant to be in Bundy today to unveil Bert Hinkler's Armstrong Siddeley to the public.

But after Mr Joyce's resignation on Monday, it seems a last-minute SOS went out to Agriculture Minister David Littleproud who was the official government representative at the event.

Mr Joyce and his former media adviser, now pregnant partner were spotted yesterday flying out of Canberra airport.

Mr Joyce stood down this week as deputy prime minister and Nats leader, making way for new face, former veterans affairs minister, Michael McCormack.

There is some discontent within the Nationals after Mr McCormack elevated his political allies Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Darren Chester and Mark Coulton into the Turnbull Government ministry, demoting Luke Hartsuyker and Damian Drum, who gave Ms Campion a job.

But his changes were minimal, with Mr McCormack keeping all of Mr Joyce's backers inside Cabinet.