Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was supposed to be in Bundaberg today to unveil Bert Hinkler's restored Armstrong Siddeley.
Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was supposed to be in Bundaberg today to unveil Bert Hinkler's restored Armstrong Siddeley. MICK TSIKAS
Politics

Barnaby meant to be in Bundy today

3rd Mar 2018 12:37 PM

DID you know Barnaby Joyce was supposed to be in Bundaberg today?

The former deputy prime minister was meant to be in Bundy today to unveil Bert Hinkler's Armstrong Siddeley to the public.

But after Mr Joyce's resignation on Monday, it seems a last-minute SOS went out to Agriculture Minister David Littleproud who was the official government representative at the event.

Mr Joyce and his former media adviser, now pregnant partner were spotted yesterday flying out of Canberra airport.

Mr Joyce stood down this week as deputy prime minister and Nats leader, making way for new face, former veterans affairs minister, Michael McCormack.

There is some discontent within the Nationals after Mr McCormack elevated his political allies Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Darren Chester and Mark Coulton into the Turnbull Government ministry, demoting Luke Hartsuyker and Damian Drum, who gave Ms Campion a job.

But his changes were minimal, with Mr McCormack keeping all of Mr Joyce's backers inside Cabinet.

armstrong siddeley auspol barnaby joyce bert hinkler david littleproud
Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy war veterans face RSL dismissal for speaking out

Bundy war veterans face RSL dismissal for speaking out

News WAR veterans face possible expulsion from the RSL after daring to publicly air their displeasure about issues surrounding the Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch.

Umpires threaten to strike over pay dispute

Umpires threaten to strike over pay dispute

News No deal signed with season opener weeks away

Warbird returning for Anzac Day

Warbird returning for Anzac Day

News Snifter will also be available for joy flights

Local Partners