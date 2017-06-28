Barnaby is welcome in Bundy: LNP pollies

FANS say he has "the common man's touch” - and rumour has it Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce will hit regional Queensland to help fight One Nation and Labor at the upcoming state election.

Bundy LNP politicians say he is more than welcome to come and back them up.

The Courier Mail reports Mr Joyce will be "called on for heavy lifting in key electorates in a tactical move that also aims to bolster Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's poor standing in parts of Queensland”. Electorates could include Bundaberg, Burdekin, Hervey Bay, Mirani and Townsville.

Candidate for the seat of Bundaberg David Batt, who currently serves on the Bundaberg Regional Council, will battle Leanne Donaldson in the election, which is tipped for either October or March.

"Malcolm Turnbull, Barnaby Joyce and their federal ministerial colleagues regularly visit Queensland and are always very welcome in Bundaberg,” Mr Batt said.

"The LNP always provides a strong voice for regional Queensland and will continue to do so including Keith Pitt as our local federal MP and I am working hard to earn the support to be Bundaberg's voice in the Queensland Parliament.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett concurred, "I can't confirm at this stage if Barnaby Joyce will be visiting the Bundaberg region, but of course he would be welcome.

"We work closely with Federal colleagues and have a good relationship with all levels of government to work in the best interests of our communities. So of course I'd take the opportunity to show Barnaby around and meet with key stakeholders in the region.

"Barnaby will expose Labor and One Nation for their lack of policy direction for the Wide Bay Burnett.”

LNP president Gary Spence said Mr Joyce would be in hot demand for the election.

"We can't get enough of Barnaby,'' Mr Spence said. "He's a Queenslander. He knows Queenslanders. He's got the common man's touch.”

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, who is assistant minister to Mr Joyce, could not confirm any campaign visit just yet.

The deputy PM is no stranger to our region, having visited twice last year - in February on a tour with Malcolm Turnbull, and in June to announce funding for the PCYC Multiplex.