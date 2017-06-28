23°
News

Barnaby is welcome in Bundy: LNP pollies

Eliza Goetze
| 28th Jun 2017 11:13 AM
PM VISIT: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce visit Bundaberg last year.
PM VISIT: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce visit Bundaberg last year. Craig Warhurst BUN160216MALCOLM5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FANS say he has "the common man's touch” - and rumour has it Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce will hit regional Queensland to help fight One Nation and Labor at the upcoming state election.

Bundy LNP politicians say he is more than welcome to come and back them up.

The Courier Mail reports Mr Joyce will be "called on for heavy lifting in key electorates in a tactical move that also aims to bolster Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's poor standing in parts of Queensland”. Electorates could include Bundaberg, Burdekin, Hervey Bay, Mirani and Townsville.

Candidate for the seat of Bundaberg David Batt, who currently serves on the Bundaberg Regional Council, will battle Leanne Donaldson in the election, which is tipped for either October or March.

"Malcolm Turnbull, Barnaby Joyce and their federal ministerial colleagues regularly visit Queensland and are always very welcome in Bundaberg,” Mr Batt said.

"The LNP always provides a strong voice for regional Queensland and will continue to do so including Keith Pitt as our local federal MP and I am working hard to earn the support to be Bundaberg's voice in the Queensland Parliament.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett concurred, "I can't confirm at this stage if Barnaby Joyce will be visiting the Bundaberg region, but of course he would be welcome.

"We work closely with Federal colleagues and have a good relationship with all levels of government to work in the best interests of our communities. So of course I'd take the opportunity to show Barnaby around and meet with key stakeholders in the region.

"Barnaby will expose Labor and One Nation for their lack of policy direction for the Wide Bay Burnett.”

LNP president Gary Spence said Mr Joyce would be in hot demand for the election.

"We can't get enough of Barnaby,'' Mr Spence said. "He's a Queenslander. He knows Queenslanders. He's got the common man's touch.”

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, who is assistant minister to Mr Joyce, could not confirm any campaign visit just yet.

The deputy PM is no stranger to our region, having visited twice last year - in February on a tour with Malcolm Turnbull, and in June to announce funding for the PCYC Multiplex.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  barnaby joyce deputy prime minister lnp state election

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Family heartbroken after Bundy man's death in India

Family heartbroken after Bundy man's death in India

BUNDABERG man and ABC publicist Chris Chamberlin has died suddenly while holidaying in India.

Why Bundaberg is set to take on the rest of Australia

The Bundaberg CBD.

Bundaberg predicted to outperform other regional cities

Exhibition delves into indigenous art, culture

ON SHOW: Luke Barrowcliffe, "Spirit Dancer”, 2015 will be showcased at the Gundir Djaragim Guali exhibition.

Gundir Djaragim Guali exhibition

Hinkler named a stroke hotspot

The Stroke Foundation says regional areas like Bundaberg need more stroke services after a recent report announced the Hinkler electorate as one of the country's top 20 hotspots.

Stroke survivors need more assistance

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Hawks a home for Horne

GOLDEN BOOTS: Gin Gin coach Benjamin Kuskey, Kail Horne and club president Mick McCotter ready for training.

'He's one of the boys'

14 school holiday boredom busters

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen assists Jai Paulsen during a school holiday workshop.In the foreground Lyla Cameron does a backbend.

School holiday activities

12 things to do with the kids today

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen and Jai Paulsen at the workshop yesterday.

Kids bored at home? Check this out

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

IT’S been a while since we’ve been to Westeros. But there are some crucial story points you need to remember before we head back there for season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

REVEALED: New street art trend coming to Bundy CBD

OFF THE PAGE: Curator Trudie Leigo is calling all writers and artists to get involved in an upcoming street exhibition.

Text As Art project

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $306,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,150,000

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $359,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

ENJOY THE BENEFITS OF LIVING IN BELLE EDEN

Lot 46 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Lot 46 Messina Way is 750m2 easement free allotment located in a ... $161,000

Lot 46 Messina Way is 750m2 easement free allotment located in a master planned community that features unique streetscapes in an unbeatable location. This is the...

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!