Barmaid rushing colleague to hospital caught drink driving

OVER THE LIMIT: Bronte Webb, 25, blew 0.136.
A BAR worker who rushed her work colleague to Bundaberg Hospital at 3am after a run-in with a heavy fridge door was caught drink driving afterwards.

Bronte Webb, 25, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving at 4.30am on August 6.

She recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.136, more than twice the legal limit.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Webb told officers she drove the man to hospital after he hit his head on a fridge door.

Lawyer Matt Maloy said the door cracked her colleague in his head and Webb had simply reacted and not thought about the alcohol she had drunk.

Webb was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Bundaberg News Mail
