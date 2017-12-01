Barking mad for new parks

NOW OPEN: Four new off leash dog parks at Bargara, North Bundaberg and East Bundaberg now fully operational.

YOU asked for it and now Bundaberg Regional Council has delivered.

Four safe and secure enclosures are now open for dogs and their owners, with the off-leash areas at Bargara, North Bundaberg and East Bundaberg now fully operational.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the demand for off-leash areas was an item that appeared regularly on the community's most requested list, and he was delighted to see the areas now open to public use and attracting strong patronage.

"The new areas, which vary in size up to 3300sqm, are securely fenced and fitted out with appropriate amenities that offer seating, water, and, in most cases, shade,” he said.

"We are receiving plenty of positive community feedback regarding the enclosures, which are located at Nielson Park and Mary Kinross Park at Bargara, North Bundaberg adjacent to the Tallon Traffic Bridge riverside and the former netball facility at East Bundaberg.

"In addition to meeting community needs by providing convenient and safe areas to exercise and socialise dogs, the enclosure at East Bundaberg will, in the future, be utilised by a dog obedience group.”

Cr Dempsey urged members of the community to observe the appropriate social etiquette that applied to dog owners when utilising the facilities to ensure that every user gained the maximum benefit and an enjoyable experience.

"I would ask that anyone using the enclosure at Mary Kinross Park not drive across the park itself to gain access to the off-leash area. Unfortunately, some dog owners are not observing a requirement to keep their cars out of the park area,” he said.

Cr Dempsey said a formalised sealed parking area was planned to be funded in future budgets.

The dog off-leash areas were funded under the Works For Queensland program at an estimated cost of $151,000.