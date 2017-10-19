Barkin' Mad to raise funds

WHAT do you get when a musician and a financial adviser team up to travel a mysterious road in a beat-up old Nissan Pulsar?
Two awesome Bundaberg lads on an adventure to raise money for a good cause in the mad baby brother of Shitbox Rally, the Mystery Box Rally.
Matthew Barker and Ben Neilson entered this year's rally which departs outback New South Wales on November 25 with hopes just to cross the finish line.
The rally is a Cancer Council fundraiser and there are a number of stipulations placed on the Barkin' Mad team.
"The rules for the mystery box was that we needed to purchase a vehicle 25 years or older to take part in a five day mystery rally starting and ending in Dubbo NSW,” Mr Barker said.
Along with purchasing the beat up 1992 Nissan pulsar from a nice backpacking couple the duo need to raise a minimum of $3000 which is donated to cancer council.
In the last seven years Shitbox Rally and Mystery Box Rally has raised over $10 million for cancer council.
To help the guys reach their target you can donate at http://bit.ly/2zjKdSO.