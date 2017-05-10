Bariatric bed for hospital

Gin Gin Hospital Auxiliary's Diane Houghton, Gin Gin Bendigo Community Bank Marketing and Publicity Officer Susan Bengtson, Gin Gin Hospital Acting Director of Nursing Lear Langley and Gin Gin Hospital Auxiliary president Kayleen Hughes with the new bariatric bed.

PATIENTS in Gin Gin will be able to receive more care locally thanks to the donation of $31,000 for a bariatric bed for Gin Gin Hospital.

The purchase of the Midmed Bariatric Bed was made possible due to the combined efforts of the Gin Gin Hospital Auxiliary and Gin Gin Community Bendigo Bank.

The bariatric bed comes equipped with electronic controls as well as comfortable foam and air mattresses for use of the patient.

"This wonderful donation by the Gin Gin Hospital Auxiliary in conjunction with Gin Gin Bendigo Community Bank has enabled Gin Gin Hospital to purchase a new bed that has capacity for bariatric use,” Gin Gin Hospital acting director of nursing Lear Langley said.

"The bed has all the features expected of a hospital-style bed, but also provides for low height in the event that a client requires nursing in a bed which can go quite low to the ground.

"The styles of sides on the bed are well-suited to a range of client groups, while the electronic control makes it easy for patients and nursing staff to control the bed.

"I would like to thank the Gin Gin Hospital Auxiliary and Gin Gin Community Bendigo Bank for their outstanding and ongoing support of the hospital, they continue to provide equipment that serves our patients.”

Gin Gin Hospital Auxiliary President Kayleen Hughes was ecstatic to see the equipment in use and the group had raised $16,000 for the purchase.

"The hospital staff had wanted the bariatric bed for some time and while it was a major purchase, we wanted to go ahead and raise that money for the hospital,” Ms Hughes said.

"The Gin Gin Hospital Auxiliary put three cent sales together to raise $16,000 for the bariatric bed while Gin Gin Community Bendigo Bank put up $15,000.

"We had 10 ladies working together to organise the fundraising and a lot people who contributed with Bundaberg and Gin Gin business houses donating every year. We also have people from Bundaberg and the Gin Gin community who come to the cent sale to support the fundraising.

"It's a very close knit community, the people of this community appreciate this hospital being here and they appreciate that they can stay in this hospital close to their family.”

Gin Gin Bendigo Community Bank has a strong involvement working alongside the Gin Gin Hospital Auxiliary, having previously contributed to projects such as the purchase of tea and coffee facilities, and they were keen to be involved in the bariatric bed project.

"We love supporting the Auxiliary, they do amazing work for our town and for the local hospital,” Gin Gin Bendigo Community Bank Marketing and Publicity Officer Susan Bengtson said.

"Gin Gin Bendigo Community Bank was very happy to support the Auxiliary so we could keep our community members in Gin Gin instead of going through to Bundaberg for certain services.

"It is nice to see people using the bed as it means people can stay here in their own community close to their family members because they have a bed that is specialised for them.”