Bargara's still the coast with the most

AFTER some volatility in the Bundaberg housing market during the past five years, REIQ says its figures show Bargara continues to be the most popular suburb for house sales, with Bundaberg East showing positive signs as it bounces back from two natural disasters.

The latest REIQ Queensland Market Monitor: December 2016 quarter report, which the NewsMail reported on last month, has now been broken down into suburbs, with Bargara performing strongly with a median house price of $381,500 and a steady five-year growth percentage of 6.3%.

"Waterfront suburbs such as Coral Cove and Bargara will always be popular with buyers and tend to be stable," REIQ's Felicity Moore said.

"The Bundaberg market experienced some volatility over 2016, with large gains and falls in median prices from quarter to quarter."

Bundaberg East has seen a staggering 21.4% yearly change and a 2% five-year change, with a median house price of $299,000 at the December quarter.

Ms Moore said what we were seeing was a return to pre-flood levels after the Bundaberg East market was buffeted by the flood.

"In suburbs such as Bundaberg East, we know that when the flood damaged a lot of houses, the owners - both owner-occupiers and investors - used the insurance payouts to renovate the property.

"Those properties are coming back onto the market in beautiful condition and are gaining traction in the market."

Coral Cove recorded the highest median house price of $415,000 with eight sales in the December quarter, and Ms Moore said overall sales volumes had been down last year for the seaside suburb.

"This is typical of smaller markets such as Bundaberg," she said.

"When there are few transactions the median price doesn't change dramatically.

"However, Coral Cove has held steady, with no contraction in the market over the past five years (0.4%)."

While surrounding suburbs have grown in popularity, it's come at the cost of some, including Svensson Heights.

"Having spoken to a few local agents, the consensus seems to be that the popularity of other suburbs has come at the expense of buying in Svensson Heights," Ms Moore said.

"While there hasn't been any problems with Svensson Heights, it's simply not as popular as other areas.

"Also, as new stock has come online in areas such as Bargara, people have moved away from long-standing popular suburbs such as Svensson Heights."

Ms Moore said some Bundaberg North houses may never return to pre-flood prices, but the median price for the suburb should rise from $206,000.

The REIQ spokeswoman said the market conditions overall for Bundaberg would favour buyers over sellers.

"However, in a broader sense, there are many active buyers in the market at the moment and houses that are priced well are selling quickly," Ms Moore said.

"Both sides of the equation have a good opportunity to negotiate hard and there seems to be flexibility from both buyers and sellers."