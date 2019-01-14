Menu

A professor has identified these creatures as hydrozoans. Crystal Jones
Environment

Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

Crystal Jones
by
14th Jan 2019 12:42 PM
SOME have called them gems, some have called them blobs and some have called them jelly buttons, but now an expert has shed light on the identity of the mysterious sea creatures washing ashore at Bargara.

At the weekend, locals debated whether the clear, jelly-like blobs were snail eggs or jellyfish.

It turns out they're not snail eggs, but also not quite jellyfish.


Beautiful gems dot the shore. Linda Pennington

James Cook University Professor Jamie Seymour identified the critters as a relative of the jellyfish.

"They are hydrozoans, related to jellyfish,” he said.

"The species is aquoria. They're not an issue for humans.”


The little blobs have washed up at Bargara in recent days. Crystal Jones

Surf Life Saving's Craig Holden said some of the bigger critters washing up were blubber jellyfish, a common variety that gives more of an itch than a thing.

"They will give you a sting but it's normally more of an itchy sting,” he said.


Blubbers wash onto Bargara's shore. Crystal Jones

He said the little blobs washing up were not too uncommon.

"We call them jelly buttons,” he said.


Blubbers give more of an "itchy sting” than a serious, painful sting. Crystal Jones
