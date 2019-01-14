Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor
SOME have called them gems, some have called them blobs and some have called them jelly buttons, but now an expert has shed light on the identity of the mysterious sea creatures washing ashore at Bargara.
At the weekend, locals debated whether the clear, jelly-like blobs were snail eggs or jellyfish.
It turns out they're not snail eggs, but also not quite jellyfish.
James Cook University Professor Jamie Seymour identified the critters as a relative of the jellyfish.
"They are hydrozoans, related to jellyfish,” he said.
"The species is aquoria. They're not an issue for humans.”
Surf Life Saving's Craig Holden said some of the bigger critters washing up were blubber jellyfish, a common variety that gives more of an itch than a thing.
"They will give you a sting but it's normally more of an itchy sting,” he said.
He said the little blobs washing up were not too uncommon.
"We call them jelly buttons,” he said.