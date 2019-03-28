Bargara's dining scene boost: Cafes extend opening hours

BRING IT ON: Patricia Graves and Rocklatino Cafe owner Audrey Isaac are excited for the new opening hours.

BRING IT ON: Patricia Graves and Rocklatino Cafe owner Audrey Isaac are excited for the new opening hours. Mike Knott BUN270319ROC1

BARGARA'S nightlife is set to experience a well-needed boost, with not one but two local cafes announcing new and extended trading hours.

Yesterday Rocklatino Cafe announced that starting from April 5 it would be opening for dinner from Thursday to Monday.

The Bauer St cafe will also be offering extended trading hours on those days, with breakfast and lunch from 6am-3pm and dinner from 5.30-8pm.

"We listened to your many requests and are now happy to announce that we will now be open for dinner Thursday to Monday nights,” a post on its business Facebook stated.

Rocklatino's owner Audrey Isaac said while this wasn't the first time she'd extended the cafe's opening hours, she felt this time would be a success.

"The public have been asking for us to do it for the last couple of months because nowhere is open Sunday and Monday nights,” Ms Isaac said.

"On Sunday afternoons there is nowhere for people to go so I decided to open.”

Ms Isaac said she'd been inundated with support from local patrons offering to hand out flyers and share social media posts in an effort to get the word out.

"People are being so helpful to me,” she said.

"I can't wait and I am so excited.”

Offering more options to diners, Rick's at Bargara is also set to offer extended opening hours for those in Bargara looking for an evening meal.

"We are excited to announce we will now be opening four nights a week,” it posted via social media

"We have decided to open for dinner an extra two nights a week due to popular demand.”

Owner Rick Johnstone said he was looking forward to providing good food and live music for locals and tourists alike.

"We have been here two years on March 21 and thought let's do it and open an extra couple of nights so locals have a place to go on Thursday and Sunday nights,” he said.

Rick's will be open Thursday to Sunday nights with live music, beginning on Thursday April 4.

And Mr Johnstone said while they have no set "closing times” they would work to accommodate to each customer's needs, no matter the time.

"We are grateful to the locals as well as the tourists, we're very grateful ...,” he said.

There's already been a buzz of excitement over the upcoming additions to Bargara's nightlife.

Bargara Progress Association spokeswoman Shelley McDonald said it was "excellent” to see.

"With the increasing population in our region, accommodating for demand can only be a favourable option,” she said.

Bargara Coastal Accommodation owner Michael Owens said the news of the eateries changing up their hours was a "bloody great idea”.

He's excited to see the "flow-on effects” the extended hours may have on other businesses.

"We have to support those who have been opening for a long time as well ... and get behind and support having more restaurants open at night,” Mr Owens said.

"Locals should come down and support them. It provides more choice and means more people coming down, and those in other suburbs will come to Bargara for a meal and enjoy the precinct.”