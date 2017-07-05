Bargara's Christsen Park is born again

FUN: Jaxon Smith and Summer Reynolds at Christsen Park in Bargara yesterday.

THE all new Christsen Park is now open to the public and division 5 councillor Greg Barnes says the positive feedback has been unprecedented.

The popular Bargara park is almost unrecognisable from its former guise.

Now it has a new large playground to suit multiple age groups, new footpaths, four new double shelters with two new picnic settings in each, four new double-plate barbecues, a new six-cubicle toilet block, a new access road and car park, new landscaped gardens and turfed open space, and new park furniture including bin enclosures, picnic tables, bench seats, platforms and banana lounges.

The Christsen Park master plan was adopted in October 2014 following significant community consultation.

PLAYGROUND: Chayce Brown and Fyn Brown test the play equipment. Mike Knott BUN050717CHRISTSEN6

The entire project including Stage 1 (road and car park) had a total cost of $1.2 million, including $400,000 under the Federal Government's Stronger Regions Funding.

Cr Barnes said it was worth the cost.

"I haven't had one negative comment,” he said.

"The overall design is great. It's open space and more family friendly.”

POPULAR: Christsen Park is a haven for families. Mike Knott BUN050717CHRISTSEN4

Previously you had to cross the road to go to the toilet or go to the playground but not anymore.

Cr Barnes said the council bore some criticism for the delay in order to obtain the $400,000 funding.

"We had a gap of about three or four months to meet the criteria for some federal funding,” he said.

"We copped some criticism for it but by doing that we brought the total project to completion in one year.”