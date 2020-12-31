‘Bargara’s been found’: Why it’s boomtime for beach town

Veronica Atkins and Bev Hall from Goombungee and Toowoomba take a relaxing break at Bargara.

If it looks like Bargara is buzzing, there's good reason.

Bargara Real Estate's long list of holiday rentals have been booked out since August and there's no sign that things are slowing down.

Real estate agent Paul Beer said it was the township's prime time with out of towners attracted by both holidays and making a sea change.

"Sales are really good, prices are going up because of demand," he said.

"They're sick of the big cities and there's no coronavirus here."

Early morning at Bargara Esplanade. Out of towners are paying big money to live in our patch of the world.

Mr Beer said people were flocking to the region from areas like Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Melbourne and even out west.

One property sold to an out-of-town buyer recently went for a cool $1.25 million.

"Bargara is absolutely burning at the moment and I think it's going to keep going," he said.

"It's a lovely area.

"Bargara's been found."

Mr Beer said he struggles to fill the growing demand for local properties and works six-day weeks just to keep up.

"The new pub is packed every night," he said.

A pod of whales casually passes Nudibranch Park, Bargara.

"It's probably the busiest year I've seen in a long, long time.

"I think all the caravan parks are currently booked full."

Visitors Veronica Atkins and friend Bev Hall, who have been travelling from Goombungee and Toowoomba to Rockhampton and back, said they loved stopping by.

The good friends said they'd been exploring local beaches and were impressed right through from seeing Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water to the foreshore at Bargara.

Local family businesses are also benefiting from the boom.

People love coming for the weather.

Bauer St's Bargara Beach Bakehouse has been running hot with tourists eager for their baked breads and treats.

Kirstine Finnis said it had been an incredibly busy time.

"We've been selling out by lunchtime with most things, it's hard to keep up with it," she said.

The family business has been operating for more than four years.

"Everyone's been flat out," Ms Finnish said.

Earlier this month, locals voted Bargara Meats their favourite butcher in the region, with butcher Dan Sauer saying business was going strong.