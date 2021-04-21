Menu
A Bargara woman who admitted to smoking three bongs before being intercepted by police fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Bargara woman smoked bongs before driving

Jacobbe McBride
21st Apr 2021 2:00 PM
A Bargara woman admitted to smoking three bongs before driving in Gladstone, a court heard.

Jane Deborah Van Meegen, 52, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Van Meegen’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

Police from the Calliope Road Policing Unit intercepted Van Meegen on Dawson Road, West Gladstone at 10.13am on March 15.

Van Meegen submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result and she was taken to the Gladstone Police Station for further testing.

When questioned, Van Meegen admitted to smoking three bongs which contained cannabis and could offer no emergency reason for driving.

She was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court and a copy of the saliva analysis notice.

Van Meegen’s saliva returned a positive result for cannabis after laboratory analysis.

Mr Muirhead convicted and fined Van Meegen $400, disqualifying her from driving for one month, with a conviction recorded.

