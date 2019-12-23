Bargara unveils new logo

The new Bargara FC logo that the club will use in 2020.

FOOTBALL: Bargara FC will be hoping its football club moves just that little bit faster than the animal that has inspired them to a new logo.

The team, which is looking to play in the Wide Bay Premier League next season, has unveiled a new logo that the club’s seniors and juniors will use for next season.

The logo features the club’s predominant colour, red, and the turtle, which is the symbol of the Bundaberg region and the town as many thousands of turtles head to the area to nest and live.

The logo also features a waves to represent the beaches and ocean in the town and the year 1987, which is when the club was created.

Bargara becomes the second club in the past three years to change its logo after Brothers Aston Villa changed theirs at the end of the 2017 season.

The new season of football is scheduled to start in March.