AT JUST 17, talented Bargara musician Phoebe Jay has become the face of a heart-breaking campaign to save farmers whose backs are against the wall as they face severe drought conditions.

It's a big responsibility for someone so young, but one Phoebe Jay has taken in her stride as she delivers a heartfelt message in the best way she knows, through the power of music.

Fronting Rural Aid's suicide awareness campaign, Phoebe Jay's song Free Air and accompanying film clip, touches on the the despair that suicide leaves, the forgotten, the friends, and family wondering.

Phoebe Jay has taken on a big responsibility to raise awareness for struggling farmers. Contributed

Rural Aid has seen a massive growth in demand on ground and via call to its launch of its mental health program on July 1 last year.

Free Air, featuring Tommy Emmanuel, is a lullaby sung to a person who through economic and emotional stress has come to the point where they believe there is only one choice to their problems, taking their own life. Rural Aid Charles Alder CEO said each day we look at the sky and see what we should be so happy to see, a blue sky, but for those in drought its fear of what the day brings, feeding stock, trucking water, avoiding telephone calls, it's isolation on a daily basis.

"We live in a me society today, we're so caught up in our world we fail to see and understand what our friends and loved ones may be going through," he said.

"Spending time with, calling or visiting ... just being there for someone when they needed you the most."