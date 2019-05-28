Menu
YOU BEAUTY: Phil Curd, left, and the Bargara team celebrate. PGA Australia
Bargara team wins Scramble Championships Finals thriller

Steele Taylor
28th May 2019 12:01 AM
VICTORIOUS: The Bargara team. PGA Australia

GOLF: A team from Bargara Golf Club claimed a thrilling victory in the Volkswagen Scramble Championship Finals at Twin Waters on Monday.

After progressing through local and regional qualifying events, they won the national 54-hole event after a play-off.

The team consisted of 21-year club professional Phil Curd and amateurs Tim Russell, Matthew Zillman, Shaun Allen and Jeremy Zahl.

Curd has competed in the Scramble for 26 years. This was the first time he'd made it to the championship finals and he made the most of it.

"It's been worth waiting for .. it's certainly sweet,” he said after knocking in the winning putt.

OFF THE TEE: Ben Templar from the Keperra Country Club. Warren Lynam

He said the secret to his team's success was to relax somewhat. "This event is about good golf but it's about having a bit of fun too,” he said.

"The way we've done it from local to regional to here, we've had some fun. It may not be the most correct preparation but we have a bit of night out and then line up the next morning.

"And somehow or other it all fell into the right place, so it's fantastic.”

Bargara finished ahead of South Lakes Golf Club after both teams were locked on 161.1 points.

WINNERS: The Riverlakes Golf Club team won the Women's Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final. PGA Australia

Riverlakes Golf Club won the women's division with 171.4 points, ahead of Spalding Park Golf Club (175).

"I'm elated and so happy for the ladies,” club head pro Mark Poelstra said. "I got a bit choked up on the 18th but I'm ecstatic.”

The team consisted of Poelstra with Ruth McConnell, Dianne Schleemann, Heidi McCulkin and Lorraine Freeth.

