Bargara set for new shops, car parks, apartments

BUNDABERG Regional Council has granted conditional approval for a multi-storey development on Bauer St, Bargara, to include 25 apartments, 12 ground-floor shops and a restaurant and cafe with ocean vistas.

The complex would include 100 car parking spaces and replace two motels currently operating on the site.

Spokesperson for Planning and Development Councillor Ross Sommerfeld said the approved plans marked the latest in a string of developments earmarked for Bargara, paving the way for more jobs and economic stimulus.

"Bargara is attracting a great deal of interest from developers at this time. Today's approval of a three-storey complex on Bauer Street to provide a mix of commercial and residential uses is yet another sign of growing investor confidence in the Bundaberg region," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"The applicants have been granted a development permit for a material change of use to replace existing motels with a modern three-storey building for multiple uses.

"This development will offer locals and visitors additional facilities and conveniences and further reinforce that our community is a great place to live, work, play and invest."

Representative for Division 5, Cr Greg Barnes, welcomed the approval, highlighting that the development and the facilities it would offer would further strengthen Bargara's reputation as a premier lifestyle destination.

"More and more people are visiting and residing in Bargara for the holiday and lifestyle options it offers. Quality accommodation, shops and restaurants will certainly be welcomed and supported."

"I'm also glad that the developer has provided an aesthetically pleasing frontage to both Bauer Street and See Street which will enhance this iconic location in the heart of the Bargara CBD."