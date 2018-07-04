Bargara retirees keep it tight this winter

AN INFLUX of trim and toned retirees are strutting their stuff around Bundaberg, with more than 310 Palm Lake Resort Bargara residents keeping in shape with the facility's newly-installed Milon fitness equipment.

The collection of strength and endurance machines, worth over $3000, were installed at Palm Lake in December to help over 50s stay fit as fiddles.

Milon Australia director Martin Lazinski said as people got older, muscle strength became more important as it prevented people from becoming frail.

"But unfortunately we don't see enough seniors doing it,” he said.

"It's not just about how long we live but about the quality of life we have when we're older.

MILON EQUIPMENT: Hannah Glass assists Gerry O'Neill at Palm Lakes Resort. Mike Knott BUN030718MILON4

"We know that from the age of 30, people start to lose 3-5 per cent of muscle mass every decade ... which causes us to lose muscle function.”

Smart card activated so the elderly residents don't have to adjust the machines to match their size, height or ability, the Milon machines target all major muscle groups and cardio.

"The program lasts 17.5 minutes,” Mr Lazinski said.

Palm Lake residents on average use the specialised gym two to three times a week, with about 40 people working out on any given day.

"All the data is monitored and stored so we can see their progress,” Mr Lazinski said.

"Some results have been remarkable ... one man (70 years old) has almost tripled his strength and doubled his cardio endurance since December.”