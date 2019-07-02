Bargara retiree anxious about health accessibility

SICK SYSTEM: Bargara retiree Joy McWhirter moved from Brisbane a year ago, and finds the GP waiting list to be concerning.

SICK SYSTEM: Bargara retiree Joy McWhirter moved from Brisbane a year ago, and finds the GP waiting list to be concerning. Chris Burns

TODAY marks a year since Joy McWhirter, 76, and her husband Ron moved from Brisbane to Bargara, and they love almost everything about their retirement plan.

Yet when Mrs McWhirter was unable to walk for five months after hurting her hip during the move, waiting for a specialist, she knew they had a problem with health accessibility in the area.

Her first General Practitioner could not identify the issue and so she was placed on a five month waiting list to see the specialist, but within weeks to go another GP she consulted for another issue diagnosed her with an inflamed bursa.

But there could be changes on the way for Mrs McWhirter, because of yesterday the Federal Government labels Bundaberg as a priority in a new health workforce classification system.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Distribution Priority Area considered the ratio of age and gender to GPs, unlike the former District of Workforce system which only considered population.

"This change will allow some practices in Bundaberg to recruit restricted doctors such as overseas trained and Australian Bonded doctors, providing a greater pool of doctors to draw form to increase access to GP services,” Mr Pitt said.

"I know constituents have been frustrated with the difficulty in finding a new GP or accessing their current GP in Bundaberg.

"It's an issue I've raised with the Deputy Prime Minister and previous regional health ministers, so I'm pleased to finally see some positive change in this space.”

The change to GP to population ratio could make a difference for Bargara retirees such as the McWhirters, who had to wait weeks if they wanted a flu shot from their GP. Instead, they chose to pay for a flu shot from a pharmacy.

Yesterday Mr McWhirter was worried about heart troubles, but was unable to see his GP for a week. Fortunately he was able to go to the Friendlies Emergency Department.

There was also no pain clinic in the area, which was important to Mrs McWhirter who believed there was one when choosing to move to the area.

"If you've been living here for years you've developed a rapport with GPs, usually,” she said.

"But when you move up here to a regional area it's extremely difficult to get in and each one has a different criteria.

"They can't prescribe drugs on the first visit because they don't know who you are and you've got to develop a rapport, and be with them a couple of appointments before you can really get what you need or what's required.”

The Friendlies Emergency Department had an increased demand in the last six weeks, but that had been predicted, according to a spokeswoman.

"This is in line with what we expected due to the flu season beginning to peak in Bundaberg,” she said.

"If people are having trouble accessing a GP, they can come and see a doctor at The Friendlies Emergency Department.

"Our doctors are happy to see any patients, whether it be for a script, cold or flu, or for something more serious.”