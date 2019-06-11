Bargara residents call for more lighting for area

MORE LIGHTING: Bargara residents have taken to social media for more lighting in some of the streets.

BARGARA residents have taken to social media to call for more lighting in the coastal suburb.

A post in the Bargara Facebookers group from Richard Koech said there should be more lighting in some sections of the streets where it was darker, such as Bauer St.

"I know a number of people who limit their work outs during this season mainly because of the darkness,” the post said.

"Maybe the council could consider using new technologies, eg. solar, smart lighting etc, to make it easier for people to venture out and feel safe.”

The post has so far attracted 70 comments with plenty of discussion on the issue.

"The limited lighting is for the benefit of the turtles so adding more lights wouldn't be a great idea,” Shanna Purcell said. "I agree whole-heartedly, driving from Bargara to Innes Park or Coral Cove is horrendous at night. There should be more street lighting and better road markings,” Desley Brown said.

Cr Greg Barnes said they often get requests from new residents to the area.

"The main issue we have to take into consideration is how the lighting impacts the turtles,” he said.

"The Bargara coastal region is considered very safe...I'm happy enough with the level of lighting.

"All the street lights are turtle friendly, we try to keep light to a minimum and comply with the standards.”

Cr Barnes said while there haven't been any formal requests lodged for more lighting, he would be more than happy to discuss it with anyone concerned.

He suggested anyone heading out should taking appropriate lighting with them in darker areas.

"I encourage people to take a torch or have their phone on them,” he said.