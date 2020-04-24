Menu
A previous Bargara Anzac Day service, during which Bargara Remembers president Greg Barnes speaks. Picture: Bargara Remembers.
Bargara remembers with virtual commemoration

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
24th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
Bargara Remembers president Greg Barnes says he will lay a wreath at the memorial on Anzac Day morning while walking his dog.

There would not be a ceremony that could attract a crowd in Bargara, and he discouraged any form of Anzac Day gathering which could make it difficult for police trying to do their jobs.

But the community group had filmed a service which was conducted by Bargara Uniting Church reverend Jennifer Lyn. It would be broadcast online at 5.45am, Saturday.

Cr Barnes said previous Bargara Anzac Day services had attracted up to 12,500 people, but he did not expect that number of people to watch the broadcast considering the Bundaberg Regional Council would also publish a 30 minute tribute at 10am.

“We encourage them (Bargara residents) to have a look at ours because it’s local and at the end of the service we will make an announcement, and we’ll progress from there,” Cr Barnes said.

Cr Barnes said he had been disappointed in the previous council’s decision not to allow flags at the memorial to be hung at half-mast, or to allow a bronze Lee-Enfield rifle sculpture to be displayed there.

But he acknowledged these measures might have encouraged residents to visit the memorial.

