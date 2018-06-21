Bargara post office owners bid farewell after 20 years

FAREWELL: Lindon and Sue Howard are retiring after 20 years at the Bargara Post Office and are delighted to introduce new owners Mandy Healey and Craig Donehue.

WHEN Lindon and Sue Howard moved to sunny Bargara 20 years ago they had no idea just how well their stars had aligned.

Mr Howard said the friendship, loyalty and generosity they had received from the beachside community had been second to none.

"We will miss them greatly,” he said.

The former Cairns residents with a background in banking and management thought owning a post office would suit them well, and they weren't wrong.

"We are very, very happy we picked Bargara,” Mr Howard said.

"We didn't know anything about the place when we bought the business, but it turned out to be a godsend because we've had a great 20 years here.”

While Mrs Howard is keen to call it a day, Mr Howard is a little more unsure of retirement.

"I'm a little bit apprehensive,” he said.

"I'll have to make sure I can keep myself busy, and I'll certainly miss the customer interactions.”

The couple said the post office system had changed quite a bit over the years, with new technologies progressively shifting their business model.

"We do a lot of parcels now, that has increased dramatically due to the internet,” he said.

"There are a lot less letters now, but identity services such as passports and verifying documents has increased, and a lot has gone to the electronic service.”

The couple will officially retire as of close of business on Friday afternoon, where a tree change awaits them.

"We have a small farm in Apple Tree Creek that needs a lot of tidying up, so we will gravitate between our home in Innes Park and the farm,” Mr Howard said.

"We might put some sheep on the block but it's only a little lifestyle farm, so I'm just looking forward to tidying the place up, and maybe a trip to Japan to visit our son.”

New owners Craig Donehue and Mandy Healey have lived in the area on and off for 20 years themselves, and have long-term plans for the post office.

"I have a hypnotherapy and jewellery background, and I'll be bringing that expertise into the store with some different gift lines,” Ms Healey said.

"We have a whole selection of beautiful soft toys and Australian-made products such as soaps and balms at affordable prices.”

If you would like to farewell the soon-to-be retirees, pop in this week to say goodbye.

"Bargara has a terrific future,” Mr Howard said, "we've had a really good run.”