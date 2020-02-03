Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POST SHOP: Mandy Healey and Craig Donehue have moved into their new premises in See Street Bargara.
POST SHOP: Mandy Healey and Craig Donehue have moved into their new premises in See Street Bargara.
News

Bargara post office has made the move

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARGARA post office opened in its new location today and the licensees’ are ecstatic.

Licensee Craig Donehue said the two main reasons for the move were parcel storage and parking.

“The move was needed, with online shopping, the number of parcels has been increasing every year as letters decrease,” Mr Donohue said.

Licensee Mandy Healey said they were excited to be in the new premises after dreaming about it for so long.

“The last week we have been running off excitement, I think we had 1.5 hours sleep last night,” she said.

“But it has been so worth it, our customers are so happy about the parking and now there is a ramp for wheelchair, walker and pram access.”

An official opening will be held on February 8 with a free sausage sizzle.

Any offered donations will be supporting the Woodgate Wildlife Rescue after the licensees’ saw the cost of sending joey pouches to bushfire affected areas.

australia post bargara bargara post office official opening post office
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child rapist has part of suspended sentence activated

        premium_icon Child rapist has part of suspended sentence activated

        News A MAN has been ordered to serve time behind bars after breaching his suspended sentence for a third time.

        10 people police don't want you to approach

        premium_icon 10 people police don't want you to approach

        News Police believe these 10 people could help with their investigations

        Labor won’t support compulsory cashless card: Burney

        premium_icon Labor won’t support compulsory cashless card: Burney

        News Linda Burney rejects compulsive cashless card plan.

        A break-in, a drink-driver, and school zones

        premium_icon A break-in, a drink-driver, and school zones

        News We talk to Monto’s OIC Sgt Mick Bazzo on the latest incidences coming from the...