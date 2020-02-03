Bargara post office has made the move

POST SHOP: Mandy Healey and Craig Donehue have moved into their new premises in See Street Bargara.

POST SHOP: Mandy Healey and Craig Donehue have moved into their new premises in See Street Bargara.

BARGARA post office opened in its new location today and the licensees’ are ecstatic.

Licensee Craig Donehue said the two main reasons for the move were parcel storage and parking.

“The move was needed, with online shopping, the number of parcels has been increasing every year as letters decrease,” Mr Donohue said.

Licensee Mandy Healey said they were excited to be in the new premises after dreaming about it for so long.

“The last week we have been running off excitement, I think we had 1.5 hours sleep last night,” she said.

“But it has been so worth it, our customers are so happy about the parking and now there is a ramp for wheelchair, walker and pram access.”

An official opening will be held on February 8 with a free sausage sizzle.

Any offered donations will be supporting the Woodgate Wildlife Rescue after the licensees’ saw the cost of sending joey pouches to bushfire affected areas.