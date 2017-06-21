Bargara physio to help take on Blues

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Coen Hess won't be the only local helping Queensland to take down New South Wales tonight in State of Origin.

Bargara's Ben Heidenreich will be a physio to the under-18 side that will take on the Blues at 5pm at ANZ Stadium in their one and only match.

Heidenreich was part of last year's team that lost 26-0 but insists the side is better equipped to do better.

"It's a very fit and balanced side. The boys have jelled very well in camp,” he said.

"Getting selected to go away with any Queensland team is a great privilege and to get a promotion is fantastic.”

The goal for Heidenreich is for the team to win and he has been helping them to train for the past week to get ready.