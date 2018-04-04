Bargara physio to help basketball stars at Games

HERE TO HELP: Bargara's Ben Heidenreich is heading to the Commonwealth Games as a physio.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: The chance to provide help was an opportunity too good to refuse for Bargara's Ben Heidenreich.

The director of Coral Coast Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic is off to the Commonwealth Games, which start today.

Heidenreich will spend one week helping out basketball players in Cairns before spending the other week on the Gold Coast assisting athletes in the Athletes Village with any injury or concerns they have.

"These opportunities don't come around every day,” he said before he headed off.

"My primary job will be helping basketballers and doing game day stuff to get players ready.

"I'm happy to be part of it.”

Heidenreich was picked after a 12-month process.

"They sent out an email offering the opportunity to be part of it,” he said.

"I applied for it and was always quietly confident of getting the gig.”

The job will impact on his business for the two weeks he is away.

Heidenreich has to take two weeks off work and will also have to cover all expenses he has during the Commonwealth Games experience.

He said it was a "big love job” but worth every single dollar.

"It's an exciting opportunity,” he said.

"The motivation for me to help far outweighs whatever I spend on the trip.

"It's also a fantastic opportunity for me to network with other professionals.”

The experience adds to an impressive resume for the Bargara resident, which includes working with the Brisbane Broncos, the Queensland under-20 State of Origin team, the Brisbane Roar and Australian Schoolboys rugby league side.

