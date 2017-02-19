Bargara path nears completion

NEW ROUTE: This path gives better connectivity.

A NEW path for pedestrians and cyclists joining Hughes Rd to Woongarra Scenic Dr at Money's Creek is all but complete.

Bundaberg Regional councillor Greg Barnes said a couple more pedestrian crossing ramps would finish off this 650m footpath/cycleway which would enable pedestrians, joggers and cyclists to plan new exercise routes - including the new section skirting the southern side of Money's Creek Upper Lagoon.

"It will also provide better connectivity for residents in the area to the foreshore,” Cr Barnes said.

At a cost of about $126,000, the 2.5m wide path will complete a loop to enable users to circle the Golflinks Estate, across Miller St and past the CBD and Bargara Central.