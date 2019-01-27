Bargara parkrun celebrates 1st birthday

AUSTRALIA DAY: More than 200 people ran in Saturday's Bargara parkrun, in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

MORE than 200 people showed up in honour of the Bargara parkrun's one-year anniversary this weekend.

Kicking off Australia Day with some community-wide exercise, residents of Bargara and the greater region took to Nielson Park in their finest Aussie get-ups bright and early on Saturday.

Event co-director Phillip Dunkley said the hour-long run was a huge success.

"It was really good. There were lots of families there and tons of visitors from NSW, down south and other places outside the Bundaberg region attended as well,” Mr Dunkley told the NewsMail.

In honour of the Bargara parkrun's first birthday, participants were treated to cake and ice blocks post-run.

"A lot of people did the whole Australia Day-theme dress up. It was a lot of fun,” Mr Dunkley said.

He and his wife Maria Dunkley started the Bargara parkrun after moving to the region.

"It's great for the community. It gets families and individuals out there, whether it's to run or walk or lose weight or just move their bodies,” Mr Dunkley said.

Typically about 140 people do the run each Saturday, rain or shine. However, that number has risen past 200 during the holidays.

"It's a great social event, it's a good place to have a chat or meet new people, lose some weight ... We're always getting great feedback,” Mr Dunkley said of the event, run entirely by volunteers.