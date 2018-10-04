Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

RESORT: The NewsMail understands developer Sheng Wei has received approval to build an 11-storey hotel at his Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in Luddenham near Penrith in Sydney.

CONDITIONS for the Bargara Jewel high-rise might still be in the drafting phase, but in the minds of those supporting the development, planning can't begin soon enough.

Remax estate agent Scott Mackey said he had received many enquiries regarding the proposed shop spaces and was thrilled the community were voicing their excitement.

"I had an enquiry today from an experienced hospitality operator regarding the rooftop bar and that's a big thing for Bargara because there's nothing like this around,” he said.

"A lot of people that might not be living in the units are still certainly wanting to eat, drink, and engage in the views that will be on offer.”

Mr Mackey said they had all but confirmed a chiropractor for one of the retail spaces, but said official designs and plans would all depend on council's final conditions, which could take another six months to approve.

But while the particulars of the Bargara development are still being outlined, Mr Mackey said developer Sheng Wei had recently received approval for yet another big project.

The NewsMail understands Mr Wei has plans to build a 5-star resort hotel at his Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in the Sydney suburb of Luddenham.

It is understood the 11-storey resort, with an estimated capital investment of some $99 million, will sport a lagoon style pool, a floating bar and an outdoor dining area for guests of the golf club.

The Luddenham development was officially approved on April 30, 2018 and parties close with Mr Wei have said construction will begin once the new Penrith Airport is up and running.

At this point in time the suburb does not draw a large crowd and is noted as a rather 'quiet and sleepy' area.

But with the addition of a new airport and subsequent people and traffic that would bring, it seems Mr Wei will be ready to accommodate the influx of visitors.

"The golf club is already voted the number one club by visiting Chinese so with the airport nearby, that status will only increase,” the source said.

The final determination statement from Penrith City Council stated "the proposed development will provide a tourist resort that will add to the economic and employment activity ... on a site within the ambit of the future Badgerys Creek Airport.”

"The encouragement of employment and tourism offered by the proposal is considered to be consistent with planning priority ... and is in the public interest.”

Four of the five panel members voted in favour of the application, with just one disagreeing with the majority decision.

Panel member Nicole Gurran suggested the height would cause "significant visual impacts.”

"The height and scale of the proposed development is incompatible with the rural and residential character of the immediate vicinity and as such as inconsistent with the relevant (city plan),” she said.

"At its maximum height of 10 storeys the proposal is considered to have a significant visual impact for adjoining properties and the primarily one and two storey residences which comprise the Twin Creeks community, notwithstanding the attempt to mitigate this impact through the building's stepped design.”

A spokesman from Wei's Enterprises would not confirm or deny Mr Wei's involvement in the Sydney approval, he did confirm the developer was more than experienced when it came to building high-rises.

"In one project Mr Wei developed over 5000 units, so he is certainly well established.”

While the spokesman would not detail Mr Wei's dealings in Australia he did say the Bargara high-rise would be great for growth in the region.

"The rooftop bar and restaurant will create jobs, as well as retail outlets and doctors offices on the ground floor,” he said.

"Those facilities will then require cleaning services, it will be great for the community as well as other businesses.”