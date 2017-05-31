Bargara 'mini roundabout' to go ahead

Bundaberg Regional Council will go ahead with the contruction of a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts.

FRANK discussion and differing points of view provided valuable community feedback, Bundaberg Regional Council says as it embarks on the construction phase of a "mini roundabout” at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts in Bargara.

Councillor Greg Barnes said community discussion had been extremely important in helping the council in determining a course of action.

"Initially there was some community pushback aligned with misconceptions regarding, in particular, the cost of the project.

"However, once additional information was supplied and the opportunity provided to see how the mini roundabout would work there was strong community support for the proposal.

"It seems that most people can now see the advantages in this proposal from a long-term safety angle and an enhanced traffic flow perspective.”

The next step of the roundabout construction will involve discussions with local businesses likely to be affected during construction.

Council roads and drainage spokesperson Wayne Honor said construction was expected to start on Tuesday, June 6 and, depending on weather conditions, should take less than two weeks to complete.

"Work will be carried out in stages to ensure that as many traffic routes as possible remain open,” Cr Honor said.