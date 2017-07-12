Bargara medical practice to expand with government grant

A POPULAR Bargara medical practice will receive more than $400,000 to expand.

Patients at Grace Family Practice will soon have access to an improved centre thanks to the Federal Government's Rural General Practice Grants $13.1 million program.

The Grace Family Practice's new facility will have eight consulting rooms, a two-bed operating suite, two treatment rooms and a training room.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt the practice and Main Street Medical Centre at Hervey Bay were among 67 offered grants across the nation.

The practices have to match the grants dollar-for-dollar.

"This grant will enable the Main Street Medical Centre and Grace Family Practice to expand and improve their facilities and equipment,” Mr Pitt said.

"Better facilities will allow more doctors, nurses and other health workers to get hands-on training in general practices in rural and remote areas Hervey Bay and Bargara.

"They will be able to attend to patients and also, when they are fully qualified, are more likely to decide to stay or practice in another rural community.”