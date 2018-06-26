Bargara marches into top four with WBPL win

SAVE: Bargara's Justin Anderson catches the ball against Sunbury before he went off injured on Saturday night.

FOOTBALL: There must be something special about the Maryborough Cricket Ground for Bargara FC.

The Reds continued their incredible scoring record at the ground on Saturday, putting seven goals past Sunbury in a 7-5 win in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The side won 7-3 at the same venue last year.

This time the team came back from 5-4 down at half time to score three unanswered goals and claim the win.

"This was our grand final match to keep ourselves in the finals race,” Bargara coach Bruce Leslight said.

"We had two training session that went for two-and-a-half hours last week and changed preparation by coming down here an hour early.

"This is our last away trip for the regular season, we wanted to make it count.”

Leslight said the side made changes at half-time in order to stop the leaking of goals.

He said both teams going for the match created the high-scoring contest, which they made sure to stop at half-time.

"They went light out the back and put players in the midfield and put pressure on us through there,” he said.

"So we changed our thinking and put the ball into the spare space between the midfielders and defence.”

It worked with Bargara strikers Andy Harrison and Dan Hardie scoring and Harrison getting a hat-trick.

"They both really had good games,” Leslight said.

"Our couple of youngsters that played at full back also did well under the pressure.”

The only negative for the night was a head injury to goalkeeper Justin Anderson who is expected to miss this week's clash against Doon Villa.

Bargara moved into the top four with the win, two points clear of The Waves in fifth.

"To come away with three points here was like six points to us,” Leslight said.

"And we were pleasantly surprised with the other results and what happened to keep us in the finals race.

"But the next game against Doon Villa is crucial, we need to take points off the top teams to make the top four.”

The side will take on Doon Villa this Saturday at Martens Oval at 6pm.

In other matches, the United Park Eagles scored three goals in the final 10 minutes to steal victory from The Waves at ATW Grounds.

Eagle Padraig Pagliano scored a double in the 81st and 85th minute before Joshua Adcock scored the winner in the 89th.

The victory keeps the Eagles' finals chances alive.

Doon Villa stayed in second and moved five points clear of Brothers Aston Villa in third as the side won 2-1 with just eight men playing at the end.

The Maryborough outfit scored twice in the first 10 minutes through Sam Kirk before having Kirk and two others sent off.

Brothers Aston Villa, despite the man advantage, couldn't score an equaliser.

And Bingera smashed the KSS Jets at home 6-1 to record their 10th straight win this season.

The Stripeys will now play Brothers Aston Villa this week with The Waves facing the KSS Jets and Sunbury battling the United Warriors.