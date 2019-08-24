Bargara man wins $200k shortly after nightmare diagnosis

INCREDIBLE: A Bargara man has won $200k shortly after a being diagnosed with MS.

A BARGARA man recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis planned to crack a beer immediately after finding out he'd won $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot.

The man took home the first-prized in yesterday's draw and when a Golden Casket official broke the news yesterday afternoon, the emotional man said the unexpected win made his day.

"My god, you're joking,” he said.

"Wow! Wow! Unbelievable.

"This is unreal. I was not expecting this at all.

"Words can't describe how I feel.

"You have made my day. This is simply amazing.

"I am going to crack a beer as soon as I get off the phone to you to celebrate.”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his prize, the Bargara man said the prize meant a lot to him.

"You have no idea how much this means to me. Thank you so much,” he said.

"I was recently diagnosed with MS so this will really, really help me.

"It will make a world of difference to my life.

"I will pay off my mortgage as well.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The thrilled winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at Nextra Bargara News on Bargara Rd.

It's the second first prize winning Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot ticket Nextra Bargara News has sold in less than three weeks.

Nextra Bargara News manager Andrea Berthelsen said she was thrilled to discover they had sold another first prize winning entry.

"This is the second we've sold this month,” she said.

"As you can imagine, we are very excited.

"We've been telling all of our customers and they are so happy for us.

"We're very happy for the winner and wish him all the best with his prize.”