Bargara man among those caught in huge drug operation

A BARGARA man is one of 47 people charged as part of a series of operations, where drugs and weapons were seized from numerous properties and 163 charges were allegedly found.

Police recently executed a search warrant and seized a number of prohibited items from properties across the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast regions, including 18 kilograms of dried cannabis, 593 cannabis plants, 26 hydroponic systems that were used to produce cannabis, along with 10 firearms and other weapons, cannabis oil and products, $10,000 cash, and quantities of dangerous drugs.

A 45-year-old man from Bargara is allegedly one of the 47 people charged during the operation and will face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 13, for allegedly committing six drug related offences.

The State Crime Command's Drug and Serious Crime Group were behind the raids, known as Operation Romeo Factor and were assisted by the Major and Organised Crime Squad, the Firearms and Cannabis Team and Tactical Crime Squads from the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast, as part of Operation Pine.

Detective acting superintendent Troy Pukallus from the Drug and Serious Crime Group said the protecting the community was the priority of the operation.

"These operations have removed drugs, weapons and cash out of the hands of criminal networks and reduced the supply and production of drugs in Queensland, making the community safer," Detective Pukallus said.