Bargara man, 58, fined for licking ear of nurse, 23

SHAMED for licking the ear of a nurse while visiting his elderly mum at an aged care home, Joseph McDonald says he now feels extreme remorse.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard that McDonald, 58, believed he and the nurse had been having "friendly cheeky banter" during his visits when he sniffed her neck then stuck his tongue in her ear.

McDonald, from Bargara, pleaded guilty to assaulting the 23-year-old nurse on July 7 at a Nambour aged care facility.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the assault at 6.10pm happened when the nurse was backing a trolley out from a nursing station.

McDonald gave her a hug, laid his head on her neck - sniffing it - "then stuck his tongue in her ear, he did it for a period of time".

Snr Cnst Blunt said McDonald had continued, the nurse in shock.

A second nurse arrived with medication for another patient and when told it was a blood thinner, McDonald said: "I don't think I need it as my blood is going to one area".

Snr Cnst Blunt said McDonald made admissions to police, saying he placed his tongue in her ear as he thought it was a cheeky friendship with the nurse and he was a very friendly person.

He told officers that by his blood comment he meant that it was going to his face as he was blushing.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said McDonald says it was friendly cheeky banter.

"He wants to apologise to her but does not want to cause further uncomfortableness," Mr Ryan said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said he knew the nurse for a couple of months and says he had a cheeky relationship, had put his tongue in her ear and she had tried to pull away.

Ms Merrin said there was a level of persistence in the exchange.

And the comment about the blood could have been taken by the complainant in context as something else.

"A good behaviour bond is not appropriate. It involves a young lady at work and you subjected her to quite disgusting behaviour," she said.

"How you could believe she would want you licking in her ear I really struggle to understand."

Taking into account his lack of criminal history, Ms Merrin fined McDonald $450 - no conviction recorded.