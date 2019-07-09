Bargara man, 39, charged with failing to dispose of needles

A MAN has been charged with failing to dispose of needles and possessing dangerous drugs after his backpack was searched by police.

The 39-year-old Bargara man was stopped by officers as he walked along Walker St on Friday.

He allegedly told police he had used the needless to "inject speed” but didn't have access to an appropriate sharps container to dispose of the needles.

Not wanting to leave the needles lying around, he allegedly told the arresting officers he instead put them back into his backpack.

Police will allege they found three capped but used needles in the backpack.

Police also allegedly found a small clip-seal bag of white crystals, which they will allege was methamphetamine.

The 39-year-old man was given a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court at a later date.