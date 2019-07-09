Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott BUN020419COU5
Crime

Bargara man, 39, charged with failing to dispose of needles

9th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with failing to dispose of needles and possessing dangerous drugs after his backpack was searched by police.

The 39-year-old Bargara man was stopped by officers as he walked along Walker St on Friday.

He allegedly told police he had used the needless to "inject speed” but didn't have access to an appropriate sharps container to dispose of the needles.

Not wanting to leave the needles lying around, he allegedly told the arresting officers he instead put them back into his backpack.

Police will allege they found three capped but used needles in the backpack.

Police also allegedly found a small clip-seal bag of white crystals, which they will allege was methamphetamine.

The 39-year-old man was given a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court at a later date.

buncourt bundaberg police crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    The Pakistani company teaming up with Isis sugar mill

    premium_icon The Pakistani company teaming up with Isis sugar mill

    News ALMOIZ Group is a large Pakistani family-owned company with multiple subsidiaries spanning sugar, steel, and energy industries.

    • 9th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Man fined after 188 fraud charges dropped

    premium_icon Man fined after 188 fraud charges dropped

    Crime 188 counts of fraud against Bundy man dropped.

    • 9th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Cops allege boy, 15, was dealing meth

    premium_icon Cops allege boy, 15, was dealing meth

    Crime Cops allege youth had drug bags in his fist

    • 9th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    OPINION: Ridiculous rort should be returned

    premium_icon OPINION: Ridiculous rort should be returned

    Opinion But more chance of me being reincarnated as olive

    • 9th Jul 2019 5:00 AM