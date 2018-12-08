Bargara leads the way as hot suburb

BEACH HOUSE: A stunning Hamptons-style beach home at 4 Durdins Road, Bargara is on the market.

BEACH HOUSE: A stunning Hamptons-style beach home at 4 Durdins Road, Bargara is on the market. realestate.com.au

BARGARA is arguably the Bundaberg region's hottest property suburb.

Latest Core Logic data shows more than 170 properties have sold in the picturesque seaside suburb in the 12 months to the end of August.

The average price was $380,000.

Real estate agent Charlie Winten knows all about the benefits of Bargara.

Convenience of location, along with lifestyle and relative affordability is something Mr Winten, of Coastline Realty, said sweetened the pot for potential home buyers.

"It is a relatively cheap place to buy a brand new home ... the retirees are thinking about what they can get in terms of design in a home,” Mr Winten said.

"Any other part of Australia you'd be paying in the millions for the location.”

He currently has a stunning property listed.

Less than 10 minutes from the Bargara Golf Club, cafes and stores is the striking Hampton's-style beach home at 4 Durdins Rd.

The property is located a stone's throw from Archies Beach and is nestled amongst well-established and shady gardens.

The beach views can be enjoyed from the wrap-around verandahs.

With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the two-storey home is spacious enough for friends, family and grandchildren to visit - or for a family to grow in.

The owners are accepting offers above $769,000 - placing the property at double the current median house price for the area.

Mr Winten said those looking for an outdoors lifestyle should consider Bargara.

"The retirees come for all of that ... the great medical facilities, great location and great lifestyle and relatively cheap property, it all goes with it,” he said.

"The rental market is changing because retirees are buying properties to rent out.

"We are in a supply and demand curve ... there is a demand far stronger today than three and four years ago.”