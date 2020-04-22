Bargara landmark undergoes overhaul

IT’S weathered storms, drought and the salty air of Bargara’s beaches and now for the first time in 30 years the much loved Windmill Cafe is getting a new facade.

It’s the first time in three decades the Bargara landmark is receiving what cafe owner Joey Caruana described as an “overhaul” after maintenance touch-ups throughout the years.

The building will have the facade replaced and get a fresh coat of paint.

“We’re really excited, we’ve got a professional team of builders who have been working on it for a long time because it’s not something you just rebuild,” he said.

“It’s had a few paint jobs and maintenance over the years but this is the first time it’s being totally renovated.

“We just thought the Windmill has given us so much love over the years, it’s celebrated weddings, engagements, it’s had first dates and children’s birthday parties, it’s about time we give it some love.

“With the tough time we’re going through, we’re giving it a new lease of life so we’re ready to come back to a bit of normality.”

Although the work is being done, Mr Caruana said the cafe was still open for takeaway including coffee, pizzas and their Sunday roast night.

“We're still getting lots of love from our community and it’s been amazing that we’ve had the option to stay open,” he said.

“We’re still doing our takeaway meals, we have our pizza night on Friday and Saturday nights which has been extremely successful using product from local producers.

“We’ve also got our Sunday roast night which has been a huge hit selling out nearly every week and that’s again using meat from our local butcher and all the fresh produce that we can locally.

“The community has really been behind us, and the freshness of local produce is what the community is looking for.”

He said it was extremely heartening to know that the local community were supporting local businesses.

“All our businesses around this region and particularly Bargara have had amazing community support and that’s what’s helped us through these last few weeks of unsureness,” he said.

“We’ve still got the community coming to see us and I guess it also helps them have a bit more normality, people come in and grab a coffee when they’re out exercising.

“I think it’s a lot to do with the Windmill being here such a long time that is just has that real community sense of stability.

“One of the reasons we decided to stay open was to give the community some hope and clearness that some things are here to stay.”

Mr Caruana said the works are expected to take at least another week and a half weather permitting.

“With the uniqueness of the building itself a lot of planning goes into it to make sure it’s right,” he said.

“We’re doing a lot of structural checking, we’re replacing a lot of things that need to be replaced while we have the opportunity.

“We’ll have a very similar colour with a some more modern materials.

“It’s showing that in these troubled times there is positive things happening in the community and we’re not giving up.”