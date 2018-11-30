BARGARA JEWEL: Submissions to be assessed before decision

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council.

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council. Contributed

A DESCION on whether to call in the Jewel highrise at Bargara will be made before the new year, with Planning Minister Cameron Dick now considering submissions, including Bundaberg Regional Council's, before making a call.

The deadline to make a submission closed at 5pm yesterday, with the council confirming its submission stressed three key points, including the projects importance to the region's economy.

The council's CEO Stephen Johnston said the council highlighted its conditions as adequate to protect turtles and argued the deemed approval process, which gave the project the green light, was provided for in the Planning Act.

"Council believes the minister's concerns about sea turtles are adequately addressed by the stringent conditions which were attached to the proposed development,” he said.

"The process which led to the approval is provided for in the Planning Act.

"The project is important to stimulate the region's economy.”

A spokesman for the Department of Planning was unable to provide a figure on how many submissions had been received, but said each one would be assessed.

"Recommendations will then be provided, and a decision on the call-in will be made before the new year,” he said.