Bargara Jewel developer asks for extension

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council.

IN THE clearest sign yet from the State Government that the height of the proposed Jewel Bargara is a major sticking point, more time has been granted to the developer to address the department's concerns.

Letters from the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning were widely circulated this week to parties with a formal interest in the call in decision process, stating the developer "recently requested the decision period be extended”.

"The applicant requires this extra time to respond to the matters that were raised in the further advice notice,” it read.

"The Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning is working closely with the applicant to address these matters, which include issues relating to height and minimising artificial lighting impacts.”

It follows correspondence between the department and the applicant in January which highlighted the state government had identified issues with the building height and scale, and strongly recommended the design be amended.

"The proposed building height of nine storeys is not supported as it is not compatible with the existing medium rise scale of the surrounding area,” it read.

"It is noted that no buildings in the surrounding area exceed six storeys in height with the majority of tall buildings not exceeding five storeys.

"In order to address the PO5 of the High Density Residential Zone Code, it is strongly recommended that the proposal is amended to be of a height and scale that is compatible with the existing and intended scale, and character of the surrounding area.”

The developer was originally given a deadline of March 1 to provide comment on the development application, and the department's decision period for the development application extended to March 25.

However from the correspondence sent out this week, and the fact that March 25 has passed without a decision, it's clear the deadline has been extended further.

The letter does however still indicate a decision is expected within weeks.

"The Deputy Director-General, Planning Group from the department, Mr Kerry Doss, has been quoted in local media that ... a decision on the reassessment was expected before Easter,” it said.

In November the planning minister Cameron Dick called in the controversial development, giving him the final say on whether it's approved or not, and at what height, after Bundaberg Regional Council approved the development at nine storeys via a highly unconventional deemed approval process.

It's not clear if the developer amended the height, and when questioned yesterday, a spokeswoman for the department said "a number of meetings have been held with the applicant to discuss the matters raised in the further advice notice”.

But that it "would be inappropriate to make any comment about these matters during the reassessment period”.

The NewsMail also attempted to contacted the applicant.