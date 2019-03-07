Bargara internet users frustrated over poor service

SLACK SERVICE: Bargara internet users have been frustrated over their internet connection problems.

BARGARA and Innes Park residents have taken to Facebook to express frustrations over their NBN connection.

From sky-rocketing data usage to slow speeds and unexpected loss of service, there's one question on the lips of Telstra customers - why?

For many customers it takes phone call upon phone call to their provider and threats of going to the telecommunications ombudsman just to get a solution to their problem.

Deb Sherman is one resident who recently made the switch from ADSL to NBN. Ms Sherman said her data use had sky-rocketed to using 15 gigabytes a day with no gaming consoles connected, no use of online streaming services and minimal devices using Wi-Fi.

After many phone calls to her provider Telstra she said the threat to go to the ombudsman was what got things moving.

"They're closely monitoring our usage and calling us every morning," she said.

"We go away next week so they'll continue to watch it while no one is home."

She said the ADSL service in the beach-side suburb was also problematic.

"It would drop out all the time," she said.

"We aren't having a connection problem now, but the extreme amount of data consumption is a problem."

Many other residents have also experienced difficulties with one from Innes Park losing their service all day on Tuesday.

Another Bargara resident has also experienced slow speeds.

In a statement to the NewsMail a spokesperson from NBN said they were unaware of any connection troubles in the area.

"NBN is unaware of any wide spread issues in the Bargara area," they said.

"Currently over the NBN broadband fixed line network; 3712 premises are now ready to connect in Bargara.

"In the Bundaberg and surrounds area, 15,342 fixed line customers are able to connect.

"Additionally nearly 10,000 premises in the Bundaberg Regional Council area can connect over the Fixed Wireless network."

Telstra regional general manger May Boisen said Telstra was working with Ms Sherman to resolve her NBN connection issue.

"At this stage it doesn't appear to be a network issue and we'll work with the customer to investigate their broadband requirements and see what we can do to sort this out," she said.