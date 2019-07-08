Bargara hotel fire ruled not suspicious

FIGHTING THE FIRE: Fireys at the back of the Bargara Beach Hotel during Friday's destructive fire.

INITIAL investigations suggest the fire that significantly damaged the Bargara Beach Hotel was not suspicious, and started somewhere inside the wall between the temporary kitchen and the gaming room.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that after reviewing CCTV footage and examining the scene, it appeared no one was inside at the time the fire started, and the building alarm had not been disturbed.

The police spokeswoman said investigations revealed no one entered the pub after it was locked up at close of business, and there was nothing to suggest anyone had forced their way inside at any point.

The poker machines had also not been disturbed and nothing had been stolen or removed from inside.

GUTTED: The aftermath of the fire that ripped through the Bargara Beach Hotel on Friday morning. Contributed

The blaze broke out about 2.15am Friday and took fire crews from both Bargara and Bundaberg about two hours to bring it under control.

The extensive damage forced the hotel to remain closed, but the accompanying Liquor Barn bottle-shop on See St reopened on Saturday afternoon.

The pub, which was in the midst of major renovations, had installed a temporary kitchen, which opened a couple of weeks ago to enable it to keep trading while further works were carried out.

An insurance investigation team are still looking into the cause of the fire.