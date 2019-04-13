Menu
CRIME: Police are investigating a break-in at a Bargara home.
Bargara home theft victim: 'They even stole the Coke Zero'

Geordi Offord
13th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
A HOME at Bargara was broken into with thieves taking fishing rods, a pram, a gym bag containing expensive equipment and a bottle of Coke Zero.

The incident occurred between the hours of 5pm on Wednesday and 3am on Thursday.

Resident of the property Tahlia Lamb said in a post on Facebook the alleged culprits broke in while they were asleep.

"Still not known how they managed to make it in, but the roller door was up and stuff everywhere,” the post said.

"We have lived here for four years without an issue and only a short two weeks ago our dog got poisoned as well.”

The post has sparked conversation online with a man moving to the area soon offering to start a Neighbourhood Watch if there wasn't one already. Bargara police officer-in-charge Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said while car break-ins had reduced in the area, people still needed to be vigilant with their property.

"Given we are in school holidays it's important people, including visitors, remember to lock their vehicles and secure their valuables,” he said.

He said investigations into Ms Lamb's property break-in were ongoing.

If you can help, call 131 444.

