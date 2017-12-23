Bargara home has a million-dollar view without the price tag

BREATHTAKING: Higher ceilings in the central living area allow "uninterrupted and spectacular views 365 days a year”.

IT'S a multi-million-dollar view without the price tag - and, incredibly, has direct beach access.

In news shocking to many around the country, but not Bundy locals, a four-bedroom home at Bargara has sold for less than seven figures - $965,000 - despite being perched on the waterfront looking out to the Pacific Ocean.

The 340sq m house on a 667sq m block was built in 1999 by Peter Davis at 209 Woongarra Scenic Drive.

The property sold on December 21 and was marketed as "breathtakingly stunning” by agents Scott Mackey and Aaron Thompson of Remax Precision.

"The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is 'stunning'.

"Located at the southern end of Bargara, this breathtaking home will leave you mesmerised from the minute you walk through the front door and your eyes are directly drawn straight through to the beautiful Pacific Ocean.”

They say the property was designed to make the most of the the view.

"From anywhere in the home you are automatically immersed in the expansive and unrestricted views that are nothing but spectacular, this is certainly one property you would be proud to call home.

"The home has nine-foot ceilings throughout which expands to 10 in the central living area, allowing for uninterrupted and spectacular views 365 days a year.

This casually elegant home has a place for everything and space for everyone.

With unrestricted views of the Pacific Ocean and whales passing by on their journey or a pod of dolphins that often frolic out the front.”