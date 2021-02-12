BARGARA GROW ROOM: Man jailed after raid reveals drugs, cash

Kelly Jon Burt will be released on parole in May after police found more than 7kg of marijuana and $17,000 of cash in his home as well as an “efficient” hydroponic grow house.

A man has been ordered to serve time in jail after he failed to convince a district court judge that the 7.33kg of marijuana found at his home was not for a commercial purpose.

Kelly Jon Burt, 46, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court on Tuesday to producing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g and possessing a dangerous drug.

His partner, Dimitra Lee Mihailou, 44, pleaded guilty on the same day to permitting the use of her home for the marijuana to be grown.

The court heard police searched Burt and Mihailou's Bargara home on November 29 2019.

When police entered the home they saw drug paraphernalia on the table.

During the search they found a total of more than 7kg of marijuana which included plants and dried bud in numerous bags and containers.

More than $17,000 of cash was found close to the marijuana.

Chemicals for growing plants were also found in the home as well as two android phones in the kitchen.

Both Burt and Mihailou denied owning the phones.

In the garage in the backyard a "efficient" hydroponic set-up was found with three grow rooms.

The set-up included walls clad with white plastic, fans, ventilation and lighting.

A total of 18 seedlings were found on the property as well as some bigger marijuana plants.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson submitted to the court that the marijuana was grown for a commercial purpose, which was contested by Burt and Mihailou's barrister Wayne Tolten.

Burt, who suffers from back ailments, said that he needed the marijuana for pain relief.

During the sentencing both a police officer involved in the investigations and Burt were cross examined to help Judge Leanne Clare determine whether the set-up was for a commercial purpose.

A number of photos were shown to the court which depicted the marijuana in multiple containers and bags and the hydroponic set-up in the garage.

The court heard Burt told authorities that he was the one who set-up the grow rooms in the garage.

He also told police he found the two phones in his car after he had picked up two hitchhikers and said he had no charger for them.

During cross examination, the officer told the court both phones were fully charged and a charger was later found in Burt's car.

When Mihailou was questioned by officers about the phones she told them they had "just appeared".

He said the phones contained messages about meeting people at the "usual spot" for fishing.

The officer described the messages as being "very deficient" of detail and "vague".

He said that if the phones were considered crucial evidence they would have been bagged straight away but they were not.

The officer said when the phones were later being entered at the police station as evidence they were found to be water damaged with fogged up screens and were not in working condition.

He said the marijuana found had an estimated value of between $30,000 and $75,000.

When Burt was asked about the phones being water damaged he said that it must have been caused by the leaking kettle in the kitchen.

During Burt's cross examination, he was questioned in regards to a number of labelled portions of the marijuana that was found.

He said the had researched and grown the varieties of marijuana that would provide the best pain relief for his back.

He said he had been on opioid medication until 2008 but stopped taking them because he was "too incoherent".

He said at the time he thought a lot of the seedlings were dead and that he was "packing up" his hydroponic set-up because he had the flower that he needed.

In regards to the money found, Burt said he and his partner had been saving $1 a day since their daughter was born and the cash was their life savings.

Burt said he and his partner planned to give just under $8,000 of the money to their daughter as a 21st birthday present.

He said the money also came from an inheritance and a cash prize they had won a few years prior.

Burt told the court that while he and his partner each had a bank account, he was mostly home-bound because of issues with his back.

He said he used his partner's bank account to buy the hydroponic equipment which totalled to about $6,000.

Mr Dickson submitted to the court that Burt's version of events was "implausible" and that the level of sophistication "was not for personal use".

Burt and Mihailou's barrister Mr Tolten told the court his client couldn't deny the set-up of the grow rooms were "professional looking".

He said both Burt and Mihailou co-operated with police in their investigations.

Mr Tolten said Burt now received pain relief after being prescribed marijuana medicinally and that it was unlikely he would go before the courts again.

He said Burt regretted growing marijuana in the first place.

Judge Clare said there was an "irresistible conclusion" that while Burt was using the marijuana for pain relief, he was also intending to sell.

"An efficient, professional hydroponic system had been set-up as a grow house. It had the capacity for a commercial production," she said.

"The amount that had been harvested was valued by the officer as between $30 and $75,000 on the black market.

"The scale and volume of the production, the amount invested in setting it up and the cash stored at the house raised clear inferences of commerciality."

Judge Clare said many perceived marijuana as a "soft drug" but said it that wasn't the case.

"It isn't, not just because it's often the gateway to hardcore addictions, but it is dangerous in its own right," she said.

"I see people who have developed serious psychiatric illness, I have seen cannabis addicts who have no motivational energy for anything other than getting another smoke.

"It's what brings a lot of wasted lives and a lot of pain."

Burt was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with a parole release in May.

Mihailou was sentenced to eight months imprisonment to be wholly suspended for three years.

