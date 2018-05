NEW ROOF: The roof at C Resort in Bargara is being replaced this week.

NEW ROOF: The roof at C Resort in Bargara is being replaced this week. Contributed

THE Esplanade between Whalley St and Clarke St, Bargara, will be closed to traffic from today to Friday.

The closure is to allow the roof to be replaced at C Bargara Resort at 83 The Esplanade.

Traffic control will be in place with signed detours for drivers.

For inquiries, phone Tom Coulstock on 0429 934 620.